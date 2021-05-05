Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.
Corsair Gaming stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.