Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $283,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

