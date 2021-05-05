CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.33

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $597.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.