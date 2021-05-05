Core-Mark (CORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Core-Mark to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Core-Mark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.