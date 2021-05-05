Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by HSBC

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE:CPA opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Copa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Copa by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

