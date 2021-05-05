Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,545 shares during the quarter. Gannett comprises about 1.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Gannett worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE GCI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $647.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.