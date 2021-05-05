Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,594 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of GM stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. 357,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,121,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

