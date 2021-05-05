Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $11.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,365.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,932.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

