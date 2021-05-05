Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,155 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 380,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,138,855. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

