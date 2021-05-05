Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE CTS opened at C$6.51 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -158.78.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

