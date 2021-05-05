Contrasting HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HEXO and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $4.18, indicating a potential downside of 38.42%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HEXO and FSD Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 13.74 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.06 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 314.19 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.31

FSD Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HEXO beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

