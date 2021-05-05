Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1,760.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,783.43.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of TSE:CSU traded up C$7.69 on Wednesday, hitting C$1,828.45. 4,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,802.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,655.23. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.39.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.