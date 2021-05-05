Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $74.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

NYSE ED traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

