ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of COP stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

