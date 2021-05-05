ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.
