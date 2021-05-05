ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

