ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.33

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 185709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

