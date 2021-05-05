ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

