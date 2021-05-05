Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $6.42 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $252,370.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,875.45 or 1.00125707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040762 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.35 or 0.00699517 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $775.23 or 0.01364736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.00346152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00212046 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005263 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,873,889 coins and its circulating supply is 10,530,115 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

