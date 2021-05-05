Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Sells $412,940.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAG opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

