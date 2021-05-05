Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

CRK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 108,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

