Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.