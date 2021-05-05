Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 1,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,408. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.