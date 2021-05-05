Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE COMP opened at $17.61 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

