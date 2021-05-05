Comparing Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) & Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intellipharmaceutics International and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellipharmaceutics International $3.48 million 1.43 -$8.09 million N/A N/A Medicure $15.20 million 0.86 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medicure.

Profitability

This table compares Intellipharmaceutics International and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellipharmaceutics International -232.11% N/A -81.71% Medicure -179.92% -63.27% -41.85%

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; and Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression. It also provides Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; and Regabatin XR and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. In addition, the company offers Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, it is developing Oxycodone ER, an extended release tablet for relief of pain. The company has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that provides measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure, as well as Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

