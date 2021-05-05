Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 242,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,236. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
