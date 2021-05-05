Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 242,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,236. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

