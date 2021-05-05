Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.40

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3997 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.003.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,623. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

