Comfort Systems USA, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

FIX stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

