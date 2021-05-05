Comerica Bank Sells 7,266 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $317,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.