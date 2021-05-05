Comerica Bank Sells 43,291 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,291 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.35% of BankUnited worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKU opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $374,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

