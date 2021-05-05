Comerica Bank Sells 17,691 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.