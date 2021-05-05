Comerica Bank Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.