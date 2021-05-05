Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

Cigna stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.15. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $259.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

