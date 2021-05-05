Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

