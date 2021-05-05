Colliers Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

