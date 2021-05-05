CoinUs Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $90,640.13 and approximately $46.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007291 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000151 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001288 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

