Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 0.29%.

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

