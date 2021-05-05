Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCOI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.38.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 181.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335 over the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 443.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

