Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 24.3% in April

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 6,345,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

