CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

CNA stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. 139,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,052. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

