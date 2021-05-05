Clarus Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. Clarus has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

