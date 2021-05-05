Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.