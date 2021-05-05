Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,934 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $116.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

