Clarius Group LLC Purchases 5,185 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

