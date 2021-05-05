Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,462 shares of company stock valued at $295,079,699 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

