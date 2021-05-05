Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 97,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

