Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $32.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 31,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,352. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. NMI has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NMI by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

