CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

CIR stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. 89,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,386. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $719.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

