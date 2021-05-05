Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million.

CGX opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$804.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.90.

CGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

