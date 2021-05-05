Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million.
CGX opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market cap of C$804.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.90.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
