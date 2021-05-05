CIBC Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.80

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Cowen downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.87.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.92. 3,987,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,309,943. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

