CIBC Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $81.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $58.56 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

